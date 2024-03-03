Food prices to be controlled in Ramazan: Gandapur

PESHAWAR - After becoming Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur issued his first order to ensure that food items would be available and affordable during the holy month of Ramazan.
All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been ordered to strictly follow the instructions. Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a detailed letter to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of quality essential food items.
The CM directed the officials to conduct regular inspections in the market and arrest violators. The directive to convene the meeting of District Price Review Committees on March 4 has been issued.
The fixed prices should be released on official social media platforms, FM radios, Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Ghandpur directed.
Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed that all out-of-order machinery should be activated to check food and adulteration and the focus should be on inspection of shops selling dishes during Sehri and Iftar times. He also issued instructions to set up special check-posts to prevent hoarding, black marketing and smuggling.
He issued orders to fully activate the price control and complaint system by March 8 or action would be taken against all those officials who commit negligence in their duties.
In his orders, the CM said that people would be provided all food items on control rates and the rates issued by the respective district administration. He said stern action would be taken against all those who violate the rates of food items during the month of Ramazan.
NEWLY ELECTED CM ARRIVES IN CHIEF MINISTER SECRETARIAT
The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat immediately after taking oath.
The Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister welcomed him.
A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the Chief Minister. Top officials of the provincial government met with the Chief Minister in his office.
The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the affairs of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
CM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER LOSS OF PRECIOUS LIVES DUE TO RAINS
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to rains and snowfall in various districts of the province.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families and prayed for patience for the families of died and injured.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed well wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured.
He directed the concerned district administration to ensure immediate relief to the affected families. He also directed measures to restore the communication roads closed as a result of snowfall and landslides.
The Chief Minister said that the provincial government equally shares the grief with the affected families and they will not be left alone by providing the all out possible support.
CM IMPOSES BAN ON ALL KINDS OF RECRUITMENTS
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday imposed ban on all kinds of recruitments except those cases which is under process in Public Services Commission.
The chief minister has also directed to furnish a details of all kinds of recruitments made from February 1, 2023 to February 29 , within a week time to his office.