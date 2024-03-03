Food prices to be controlled in Ramazan: Gandapur

PESHAWAR - After becoming Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur issued his first order to ensure that food items would be available and af­fordable during the holy month of Ra­mazan.

All commissioners and deputy com­missioners have been ordered to strict­ly follow the instructions. Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent a detailed let­ter to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of quality essential food items.

The CM directed the officials to con­duct regular inspections in the market and arrest violators. The directive to convene the meeting of District Price Review Committees on March 4 has been issued.

The fixed prices should be released on official social media platforms, FM radios, Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Ghandpur directed.

Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed that all out-of-order machinery should be activated to check food and adulter­ation and the focus should be on in­spection of shops selling dishes during Sehri and Iftar times. He also issued in­structions to set up special check-posts to prevent hoarding, black marketing and smuggling.

He issued orders to fully activate the price control and complaint system by March 8 or action would be taken against all those officials who commit negligence in their duties.

In his orders, the CM said that peo­ple would be provided all food items on control rates and the rates issued by the respective district administra­tion. He said stern action would be tak­en against all those who violate the rates of food items during the month of Ramazan.

NEWLY ELECTED CM ARRIVES IN CHIEF MINISTER SECRETARIAT

The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minis­ter’s Secretariat immediately after tak­ing oath.

The Chief Secretary, Inspector Gener­al of Police and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister welcomed him.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the Chief Minister. Top officials of the provincial govern­ment met with the Chief Minister in his office.

The Chief Minister was briefed re­garding the affairs of the Chief Minis­ter’s Secretariat.

CM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER LOSS OF PRECIOUS LIVES DUE TO RAINS

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sat­urday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives due to rains and snowfall in various districts of the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families and prayed for patience for the families of died and injured.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed well wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured.

He directed the concerned district administration to ensure immediate relief to the affected families. He also directed measures to restore the com­munication roads closed as a result of snowfall and landslides.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government equal­ly shares the grief with the affect­ed families and they will not be left alone by providing the all out possi­ble support.

CM IMPOSES BAN ON ALL KINDS OF RECRUITMENTS

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday imposed ban on all kinds of recruit­ments except those cases which is un­der process in Public Services Commis­sion.

The chief minister has also direct­ed to furnish a details of all kinds of recruitments made from February 1, 2023 to February 29 , within a week time to his office.