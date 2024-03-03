Sunday, March 03, 2024
Gandapur, Bugti sworn in as KP, Balochistan CMs

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
PESHAWAR/ QUETTA   -  The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took oath of his office at Governor House.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an impressive ceremony, attended by people from cross section of the society including Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor expressed best wishes to the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and congratulated him. Meanwhile, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister in Quetta on Saturday. Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister at Governor House Quetta.

Sarfraz Bugti, a candidate of the Pakistan People’s Party, gained the confidence of 41 MPAs in the 65-member Balochistan Assembly. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faisal Karim Kundi attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Our Staff Reporter

