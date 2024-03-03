Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been elected as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman unopposed again in intra-party elections.

On Dec 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

PTI’s Information Secretary, Raoof Hassan announced the results. As per details, Omar Ayub clinched the position of Central General Secretary unopposed, while Dr Yasmin Rashid secured the presidency of Punjab without facing any opposition.

Ali Gandapur has been elected as President KP unopposed while the election to elect PTI’s Balochistan president was underway.

Raoof Hassan said the PTI Intra-Party elections were held for the third time as per the guidelines set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He further said Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected PTI chairman unopposed after three other candidates withdrew their nomination.

Panel of Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub was nominated by the PTI founder.

Earlier the PTI Intra-party elections were announced on February 5, but were postponed.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to hold its intra-party polls after the general election 2024 as the party members are busy in their election campaigns.

This decision marks a significant development following the court’s decision to uphold the ECP’s plea, which deemed the previous intra-party elections of the PTI null and void.