Heavy rain, snowfall continue in KP hilly areas

ESHAWAR - Heavy rain and snowfall persist in the hilly areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, affecting various districts including Peshawar and Tirah valley. This has led to the disruption of land communication in these districts from the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Meteorological Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa predicts the likelihood of more rains with thunders in select districts over the next 24 hours.
In the last 24 hours, significant rainfall has been recorded across the province, with the highest amounts in Takht Bai, Chitral, Taimergarha, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, and Abbottabad. The Met office reports substantial snowfall in Meerkani, Kalam, Chitral, increasing the intensity of cold in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meteorological report indicates varying snow depths, such as 8 inches in Meerkani, 1 foot in Kalam, and 1.5 feet in Chitral. The minimum temperature in Peshawar is 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded is 13 degrees Celsius, according to the Department of Meteorology.
As the inclement weather persists, residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay informed about further developments through official channels.
Rain hits Khyber, leaves destruction: Including fifty animals killed in Tirah valley, scores of roofs collapsed in various localities of district Khyber in the last three days of torrential rains. According to local sources, last night, due to heavy snowfall and rain in Saray Satar Kelay of Tirah valley, the room and veranda of a tribesman, Akhtar, collapsed, killing all the animals under the debris.
Similarly, in New Atari, Kamar Khel, Bara, the roof of Asif’s home caved in, injuring a child rescued by locals. Additionally, the veranda of Mandroz Zakha Khel of Gudmalang village, Aka Khel, also fell down in the rain. One room and a wall of Zafar, Kamar Khel, Bara, reportedly collapsed in the downpour.
As per reports, in Landi Kotal, a boundary wall of Kiramat, Sheri Khel, and the roof of Tikka Khan of Shelman fell down. Meanwhile, the roof of a shop in Bacha Mena, Torkham, caved in due to heavy rain last night.
In Jamrud tehsil of Khyber, boundary walls and rooms of Javed Shah and Gulmand, residents of Ghundi, Jamrud, collapsed; however, no casualties were reported. Torrential downpour inflicted property and financial losses on rain-affected individuals, prompting dwellers of the district to ask the provincial government and concerned authorities for every possible support in these hours of need.
No loss of life in Mohmand: Heavy rainfall in Mohmand tribal district for two consecutive days has caused various damages across the region. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported at the time of this filing.
The district faces a dual challenge of continuous heavy rainfall and negligence from TESCO authorities. The transmission of electricity has been suspended, with outdated, expired, and damaged equipment posing a threat to the lives of innocent people.
In Atokhel area, despite repeated notices from Ghalanai WAPDA office and Tesco officials, a damaged electricity line remains unrepaired. After a forty-eight-hour power outage, the restored wire in Atokhel caught fire and fell, thankfully without causing harm to human lives.
Despite informing WAPDA officials, there has been no response on the scene. Local residents urge Tesco officials to restore the power line promptly to prevent further damage and ensure the supply of drinking water.
Local LG Councilor Omar Rahman and volunteers are actively engaged in relief activities at the affected spots. Reports indicate collapsed roofs, boundary walls, and damages to houses, mosques, and rooms in various Tehsils.
While no casualties have been reported, the damages may escalate with more rain expected. Mud houses with leaking roofs are particularly vulnerable.
Surprisingly, no relief activities from PDMA have been observed for the affected families and people, adding to the challenges faced by the community.