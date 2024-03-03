Heavy rain, snowfall continue in KP hilly areas

ESHAWAR - Heavy rain and snowfall persist in the hilly areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, affect­ing various districts including Pe­shawar and Tirah valley. This has led to the disruption of land com­munication in these districts from the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Meteorological Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa predicts the likelihood of more rains with thunders in select districts over the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, significant rainfall has been recorded across the province, with the highest amounts in Takht Bai, Chitral, Taim­ergarha, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, and Abbottabad. The Met office re­ports substantial snowfall in Meer­kani, Kalam, Chitral, increasing the intensity of cold in the upper dis­tricts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meteorological report indi­cates varying snow depths, such as 8 inches in Meerkani, 1 foot in Kalam, and 1.5 feet in Chitral. The minimum temperature in Pesha­war is 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature record­ed is 13 degrees Celsius, according to the Department of Meteorology.

As the inclement weather per­sists, residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay informed about further develop­ments through official channels.

Rain hits Khyber, leaves de­struction: Including fifty ani­mals killed in Tirah valley, scores of roofs collapsed in various local­ities of district Khyber in the last three days of torrential rains. Ac­cording to local sources, last night, due to heavy snowfall and rain in Saray Satar Kelay of Tirah valley, the room and veranda of a tribes­man, Akhtar, collapsed, killing all the animals under the debris.

Similarly, in New Atari, Kamar Khel, Bara, the roof of Asif’s home caved in, injuring a child rescued by locals. Additionally, the veranda of Mandroz Zakha Khel of Gudmalang village, Aka Khel, also fell down in the rain. One room and a wall of Za­far, Kamar Khel, Bara, reportedly collapsed in the downpour.

As per reports, in Landi Kotal, a boundary wall of Kiramat, Sheri Khel, and the roof of Tikka Khan of Shelman fell down. Meanwhile, the roof of a shop in Bacha Mena, Torkham, caved in due to heavy rain last night.

In Jamrud tehsil of Khyber, boundary walls and rooms of Javed Shah and Gulmand, res­idents of Ghundi, Jamrud, col­lapsed; however, no casualties were reported. Torrential down­pour inflicted property and finan­cial losses on rain-affected indi­viduals, prompting dwellers of the district to ask the provincial gov­ernment and concerned authori­ties for every possible support in these hours of need.

No loss of life in Mohmand: Heavy rainfall in Mohmand trib­al district for two consecutive days has caused various damag­es across the region. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported at the time of this filing.

The district faces a dual chal­lenge of continuous heavy rain­fall and negligence from TESCO authorities. The transmission of electricity has been suspended, with outdated, expired, and dam­aged equipment posing a threat to the lives of innocent people.

In Atokhel area, despite repeat­ed notices from Ghalanai WAPDA office and Tesco officials, a dam­aged electricity line remains un­repaired. After a forty-eight-hour power outage, the restored wire in Atokhel caught fire and fell, thank­fully without causing harm to hu­man lives.

Despite informing WAPDA offi­cials, there has been no response on the scene. Local residents urge Tesco officials to restore the pow­er line promptly to prevent fur­ther damage and ensure the sup­ply of drinking water.

Local LG Councilor Omar Rah­man and volunteers are actively engaged in relief activities at the affected spots. Reports indicate collapsed roofs, boundary walls, and damages to houses, mosques, and rooms in various Tehsils.

While no casualties have been reported, the damages may esca­late with more rain expected. Mud houses with leaking roofs are par­ticularly vulnerable.

Surprisingly, no relief activities from PDMA have been observed for the affected families and peo­ple, adding to the challenges faced by the community.