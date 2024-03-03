Heavy rain, snowfall disrupt life in upper Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD - In the upper and mountainous regions of Hazara di­vision, a relentless series of rain and snowfall per­sists on Saturday, causing disruptions in daily life.

This phenomenon of rains and snowfall continues into the second day, affecting district Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar district.

The adverse weather conditions have led to wide­spread electricity outages in most areas, further in­tensifying the challenges faced by residents. In re­sponse to the situation, district administrations of the region have taken measures to cope with the sit­uation.

During two days of heavy snowfall Kaghan, Naran, and Shugran received more than 3 feet of snow while Galyat and Thandyani received up to one foot of snow which has blocked all sorts of communication links in both districts snow hit area. In district Battagram and Kohistan Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at several places due to land sliding.

Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jamil Ahmad and Director General Sher Khan have is­sued directives to mobilise staff for snow and land­slide clearance operations on key roads, including Shogran in the Kaghan Valley.

Deputy Commissioner, in consultation with local authorities, has enforced restrictions on Shogran Road, permitting only vehicles equipped with snow chains and four-wheel drives to traverse the route safely. In light of the increased tourist influx drawn to the snowfall, the Kaghan Development Authority has taken measures to enhance visitor safety. Staff vaca­tions have been revoked, with personnel redeployed to critical locations to assist and guide tourists dur­ing the weekend.

DEO ORDERS 5 DAYS CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS IN SNOW HIT GALYAT

Owing to the heavy snowfall and closure of roads and communication links in Galyat, the District Edu­cation Officer (DEO) Abbottabad on Saturday direct­ed to closing of all schools in the region for five days.

According to the notification, all schools in Galyat would remain closed from 2nd March to 5th March 2024 for five days and would reopen on Wednesday 6th March.

On the other side, snowfall continues in Chiryan, Kala Bagh, Nathiagali, and other hilly areas of the re­gions resulting in the blockage of roads and other communication links.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail Khan to deal with any unpleasant incidents promptly, Senior Superinten­dent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan has deployed fresh teams of traffic police to all main thor­oughfares in the valleys under his supervision. Depu­ty Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Circle Galiyat Samina Zafar and other traffic police officials are assign­ing duties in Galiyat and other snowfall-affected towns.