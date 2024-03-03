Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held

MULTAN - The district administration here on Saturday raid­ed against the mafia involved in manufacturing and sale of fake medicines and recovered huge consign­ment of fake medicines worth lakhs of rupee from a house in Qasim Bela. The team headed by Addition­al Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muham­mad Saif raided and caught four people including a woman. A case has been registered against the ac­cused in plaintiff of CEO Health Dr. Faisal Qaisrani and Drug Inspector Muhammad Usman Ghani. Ac­cused Wahaj Shah, Rana Ahmed were selling fake medicine in South Punjab by labeling and repack­aging them. Samples of fake drugs recovered from the accused have been sent to the drug testing lab­oratory. ADCG Muhammad Saif said that strict ac­tion would be taken by fully tracing the fake medi­cine network. Action will also be taken against the medical stores involved in buying and selling fake medicines. The accused who playing with human lives will be severely punished, he said. The district administration sealed the warehouse, seized the goods and handed over the accused to police.