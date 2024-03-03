Sunday, March 03, 2024
Hundreds of mourners pay tribute at Navalny’s grave
March 03, 2024
MOSCOW  -  Hundreds of Russians visited the grave of dead Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday, risking arrest to pay tribute to the anti-corruption campaigner for a sec­ond day running.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic for more than a decade, died in an Arctic prison colony last month, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on “extremism” charg­es largely seen as political retribution for his opposition to the Kremlin.

An AFP journalist saw mourners, some with tears in their eyes, queue­ing outside the Borisovo cemetery in southern Moscow on Saturday after­noon, as more walked from the near­by metro station carrying flowers and placards in honour of Navalny.

Despite warnings from the Kremlin that they faced arrest, thousands had come out for the official funeral ser­vice on Friday. Authorities have erect­ed airport-style security scanners at the entrance to the cemetery, and po­lice on Saturday were filmed frisking and searching those who had come to pay homage to the Kremlin critic.

