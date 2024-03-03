ICCI’s Global Business Conference in Dubai tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry is all set to host the Global Business Conference on March 4 in Dubai. The preparations for the Busi­ness Conference have been completed.

A 160-member delegation of industri­alists and traders led by ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari has reached Dubai to participate in the conference. Global investors from Pakistan, Dubai and Gulf countries including the whole world will participate in the conference. Represen­tatives of the SIFC will brief the global investors. ICCI President Ahsan Bakhta­wari said regarding the conference that the business conference is a great op­portunity to attract foreign investment in Pakistan. The sustainable solution to the economic problems facing Pakistan is in investment. He said that the Islam­abad Chamber of Commerce is working to attract investors in various sectors. The Dubai Business Conference is also a part of this series. He said that the coop­eration of the Government of Pakistan, Dubai authorities and Pakistani diplo­matic missions is very important for the conference. The conference will inform global investors about the opportunities available in Pakistan.

He said that a comprehensive system has been developed in the minerals, ag­riculture and IT sectors through the Na­tional Investment Facilitation Council. Global investors need to take advantage of this. He said that the National Invest­ment Council is playing an important role in ensuring safe investment in Paki­stan and addressing the concerns of the business community.

Through this conference, we want to send a message to global investors that investment in Pakistan is not only safe but also very profitable compared to many countries in the world. Govern­ment policies and institutional coopera­tion are very important for Pakistan to make investment safe. The ICCI presi­dent said that the Dubai Business Con­ference is a great opportunity not only for global investors but also for inves­tors based outside Pakistan to partici­pate in the conference and learn about investment opportunities in Pakistan.