Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has hosted a farewell ceremony in honour of the outgoing Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi. The farewell ceremony witnessed the presence of all the senior officers and officials of the ministry who paid tribute to Murtaza Solangi for his services as the caretaker information minister. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Murtaza Solangi thanked the officials and staff of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their immense support during his tenure.