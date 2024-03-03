Sunday, March 03, 2024
Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi

Information Ministry hosts farewell for Murtaza Solangi
March 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has hosted a farewell ceremony in hon­our of the outgoing Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamen­tary Affairs Murtaza Solangi. The farewell ceremony wit­nessed the presence of all the senior officers and officials of the ministry who paid tribute to Murtaza Solangi for his services as the caretaker in­formation minister. Speak­ing on the occasion, Minister Murtaza Solangi thanked the officials and staff of the Minis­try of Information and Broad­casting for their immense support during his tenure.

