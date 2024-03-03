Sunday, March 03, 2024
Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief

March 03, 2024
ISTANBUL  -   Infra­structure in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region Azerbaijan liberated from nearly 30 years of Arme­nian occupation in 2021, is ex­pected to be completely rebuilt by the end of next year, accord­ing to the head of an investment bank based in Türkiye. Major Turkish contractors are advanc­ing rapidly in projects to rebuild the region’s infrastructure, in­cluding roads, buildings, and wa­terlines, Cenk Eynehan, the CEO of Pasha Bank, told Anadolu. In 1991, the Armenian military oc­cupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Up­per Karabakh), internationally recognized as Azerbaijani terri­tory, and seven adjacent regions. Pasha Bank was established in Istanbul in 1987 under the name Yatirim Bank as the country’s first investment bank with for­eign capital, operating under the management of different groups until 2015.

