Karachi’s sewage struggle

Amidst all the unpredictable weather in the city, I wish to bring the attention of concerned authorities towards the inadequate sewage system in Karachi, which poses significant challenges for the city’s residents and its overall infrastructure. Downpours caused horrendous conditions throughout the city, especially in places like Baldi Town, Orangi Town, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Bahria Town, Saddar, North Nazimabad, Tower, Liaquatabad, and Nazimabad.
With rapid urbanisation and population growth, the existing sewage infrastructure has struggled to keep pace, leading to a range of issues affecting public health, the environment, and overall quality of life.
One of the primary concerns is the inadequate capacity of the sewage system to handle the increasing volume of waste generated by the growing population. Consequently, many areas in Karachi experience frequent sewage backups and overflows, leading to the contamination of streets, public spaces, and even residential areas.
The outdated and poorly maintained sewage network exacerbates the problem. Ageing pipes and insufficient maintenance contribute to leaks, blockages, and malfunctions, further compromising the efficiency of the system. This not only hampers the proper disposal of wastewater but also increases the risk of waterborne diseases, posing a direct threat to public health.
The consequences of the poor sewage system are felt keenly during the monsoon season when heavy rains can overwhelm the already struggling infrastructure. Flooded streets and waterlogged areas become breeding grounds for diseases, creating a heightened risk of epidemics.
Addressing the issues with Karachi’s sewage system requires a comprehensive approach. Investments in modernising and expanding the sewage infrastructure are essential to accommodate the city’s growing population. Regular maintenance and timely repairs are equally critical to ensure the longevity and efficiency of the system.
Furthermore, public awareness campaigns can play a vital role in encouraging responsible waste disposal practices among residents and industries. Stricter regulations and enforcement measures for industrial waste disposal are necessary to prevent further pollution of water bodies and safeguard public health.
Collaboration between the government, local authorities, and community stakeholders is pivotal in finding sustainable solutions. By prioritising the improvement of the sewage system, Karachi can alleviate the immediate health risks, protect the environment, and enhance the overall well-being of its residents.
UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,
Karachi.