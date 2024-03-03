Karyana Merchants Association delegation visits LC

LAHORE - A delegation from the Central Kiryana Association Punjab vis­ited LCCI and briefed the Presi­dent Kashif Anwar about the issues faced by Kiryana mer­chants. The delegation was led by President of Central Kiryana Association Punjab, Hafiz Arif Gujjar, while other members in­cluded General Secretary Sheikh Rizwan Shaukat, Chairman Sheikh Waqas, Senior Vice Chair­man Mian Amir Shahzad, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Sajid Islam, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Falak Sher, and others.

The delegation members stated that the biggest issue for Kiryana merchants is the rate list, which is arranged based on average rather than on the basis of superior quality and inferior quality rates. They emphasized that Deputy Com­missioners of districts need to ensure accuracy and timely provision of rate lists.

The delegates mentioned that it is the manufacturer’s re­sponsibility, not the retailer’s, to apply stickers on perishable goods under Track and Trace. Furthermore, retailers cannot ensure the quality standard; it’s the responsibility of the manufacturer. They stated that there is no mechanism in place for fixing prices in the country.

The Central Kiryana Associa­tion Punjab has always cooper­ated with the government and has organized Ramadan and other markets from its own pocket. They expressed confi­dence in cooperating fully with the new Chief Minister of the province, Maryam Nawaz, and urged her to play her role in addressing the issues of Kiry­ana merchants. The delegation suggested that at least two representatives of the Central Kiryana Association Punjab should be included in the gov­ernment’s Price Control Com­mittee (PCC). They further stat­ed that instead of focusing on raids by Deputy Commission­ers, FIRs, and penalties, other activities should be prioritized.

Referring to reports from the Special Branch, the delega­tion expressed their reserva­tions and said that the crack­down on traders should be stopped. They further stated that instead of food authorities and other institutions, a cen­tralized body should be estab­lished for Kiryana merchants.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar stated that Lahore Chamber will raise the issues of Kiryana merchants on every platform and make all possible efforts for their resolution. He said that Lahore Chamber has an open-door policy aimed at resolving members’ issues quickly. The President of Lahore Chamber further stated that Kiryana merchants have informed La­hore Chamber about their is­sues, which will be taken up with the Punjab government.