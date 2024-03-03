Sunday, March 03, 2024
Kashif appointed as CEO at Confiz to accelerate innovation, growth

Kashif appointed as CEO at Confiz to accelerate innovation, growth
March 03, 2024
KARACHI  -  Confiz, a leading professional ser­vices company, has announced the appointment of Kashif Man­zoor as its new chief executive officer (CEO). With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, including pivotal roles at Schlumberger, Oracle, Systems Limited, and Techlogix, Manzoor is set to expedite Confiz’s growth and innovation. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Confiz’s journey, emphasizing a future-oriented leadership strat­egy to navigate the rapidly evolv­ing tech landscape. 

Pakistan’s booming IT industry has seen a remarkable increase of 178% over the past 5 years. Confiz, recognized as one of Paki­stan’s Top IT and ITEs exporters for 2024, is at the forefront of the sector’s expansion. Under Kashif’s leadership, the company aims to raise Pakistan’s global IT stature by providing world-class technology solutions and services to leading enterprise businesses worldwide. 

Raza Saeed, Founder of Confiz and PakWheels, expressed his confidence in Manzoor’s abil­ity to lead the company towards achieving greater milestones. “Kashif’s vision for Confiz aligns with our commitment to not only excel in the IT industry but also contribute significantly to our nation and the global tech community,” said Saeed.

