Sunday, March 03, 2024
KP CM for expediting relief efforts in rain-affected areas

Web Desk
10:54 AM | March 03, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report on losses caused by rain and landslides.

Expressing his sorrow and regret over the casualties in rain-related incidents in the province, the chief minister issued instructions to the administration to expedite relief efforts in rain-affected areas.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to open all blocked roads.

Seven people were killed in incidents of roof collapse and mudslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which continues to experience intermittent rains and snowfall.

According to Rescue DG Peshawar, five children, a woman and a man lost their lives while five others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents.

Many cattle also were killed in the incidents of roof collapse in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Malakand and Bajaur.

