LOWER DIR - Di­rectorate of Information Technology in collabo­ration with Higher Edu­cation Commission, here on Saturday distributed laptops among students of University of Mal­akand (UoM).

The laptops were dis­tributed by Vice Chan­cellor UoM, Dr Rasheed Ahmad under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme. The distribution ceremony was attend­ed students and faculty members. A total of 240 laptops were distributed among students studying in different departments of the university.