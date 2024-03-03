Sunday, March 03, 2024
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign in the provincial capital under the direc­tives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company, with the help of community mobilisation teams, organised a cleanliness awareness walk at The Mall road and Liberty market. Trade union lead­ers and students participated in the walk. During the walk, students engaged in a symbolic waste picking activity, alongside trade union leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness awareness activities would be expanded to reach every union council, with the LWMC workers conducting door-to-door activities to promote the message of cleanliness. The LWMC had installed beautifully decorated waste collection containers at various locations including Panorama Centre, Dulha Market, The Mall, Liberty Market and Main Boulevard Gulberg. Cleanliness awareness pamphlets were also being distributed among shop­pers aimed at encouraging citizens to dispose of waste responsibly. Babar Sahib Din urged shopkeep­ers to use the designated bins for waste disposal, emphasising that collective efforts were required to keep city neat and clean.

