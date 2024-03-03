Maryam prioritises healthcare overhaul in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday empha­sised her government’s com­mitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session here, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dis­pensaries.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the an­nouncement of a specialised hospital dedicated to offering advanced cancer treatment to underprivileged patients. Mar­yam stressed the importance of public awareness cam­paigns and health screenings, particularly targeting mater­nal and child health at the ba­sic health unit (BHU) level.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight meas­ures, she mandated the availa­bility of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all pro­vincial hospitals. To ensure transparency, she ordered for formation of a health advi­sory council comprising gov­ernment officials, healthcare professionals, and public rep­resentatives.

The CM also emphasised standardising the design and functionality of BHUs and RHCs and ordered for immedi­ate provision of free medicines to patients. Plans were set in motion in the meeting to de­ploy mobile health units to ru­ral areas and suburban com­munities, with a pilot project slated to kick off in Lahore.

Maryam underscored her commitment to merit-based appointments to the manage­ment of public sector hospi­tals, vowing zero tolerance for corruption and nepotism. The meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary Health Ali Jan and former sen­ator Pervez Rasheed, reflected a concerted effort to revamp Punjab’s healthcare landscape for betterment of its citizens.

CM FELICITATES BALOCH BRETHREN

Punjab Chief Minister Mar­yam Nawaz Sharif congratulat­ed the Baloch brothers and sis­ters on the Baloch Culture Day.

In her message, she said, “Balochistan is a beautiful land of beautiful people.”

The CM added, “The devel­opment of Balochistan is ac­tually the development of Pa­kistan. Like other cultures of Pakistan, Baloch culture also has rich traditions of love and patriotism.”

‘CLEAN PUNJAB’ DRIVE TO CONTINUE TILL MARCH 31

Under the direction of Pun­jab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Clean Pun­jab’ campaign is in full swing across the province, which will continue from March 1 to March 31.

The entire Punjab will be cleaned within a month under the campaign. All district ad­ministrations are fully active for the effective implementa­tion of the campaign, said a handout issued here on Satur­day.

Heavy machinery has been mobilised to clear garbage from open spaces. Graveyards will also be cleared of weeds and garbage. Vegetable mar­kets and bus terminals across the province will also be cleaned thoroughly.

The Department of Local Government has issued in­structions to all local govern­ments and waste management companies in this regard.

The DG Local Government has been appointed focal per­son for the ‘Clean Punjab’ cam­paign. He will present a daily progress report on the cam­paign to the chief minister.