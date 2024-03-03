Sunday, March 03, 2024
MC seals nine shops in Burewala over encroachment

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   The Municipal Com­mittee took action against the encroachments in Bu­rewala and sealed nine shops here Saturday. The anti-encroachment squad of Municipal Committee, led by Municipal Officer Regu­lation Malik Ghulam Jilani, launched an operation to remove encroachment from the city. The operation was started from Gol Chowk, where the encroachments outside the shops were eliminated and nine shops were sealed and the goods of the encroachment was also confiscated. Assistant Commissioner Burewala Abdul Basit Siddiqui said that implementation of the orders of Punjab Chief Min­ister would be ensured and besides removing encroach­ments, garbage will also be removed from the city.

Staff Reporter

