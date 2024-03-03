Medal winners of 33rd Fajr Open, WTP’s Asia Cup welcomed

LAHORE - The medal winners of the 33rd Fajr Open and World Taekwon­do President’s Asia Cup were accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival at Karachi Airport.

After participating in the 33rd Fajr Open and World Tae­kwondo President’s Asia Cup in Tehran, Iran, Pakistani play­ers Haroon Khan, Hamza Saeed, Mazhar Abbas, Shahzaib Khan, Arbaz Khan, Ikhteshamul Haq returned to Pakistan at Kara­chi’s Jinnah International Air­port. Taekwondo Federation Ex­ecutive Member Zubair Macha and other officials welcomed the national team warmly.

On this occasion, Hamza Saeed, who won gold medal for Pakistan in +87kg category of Fajr Open Taekwondo Cham­pionship, said that during the championship, it was a tough competition by the opponent players, especially the Iranian players gave a tough time, but thanks to head coach Yusuf Karami’s hard work and guid­ance in the training sessions, he succeeded in winning the medal.

“My next target for the Paris Olympics is to reach the vic­tory stand in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to be held in China this March and the Asian Tae­kwondo Championship in Viet­nam in May, for which I will pay more attention to my training to further hone my skills,” he added. Hamza Saeed was de­clared the best player of the Fajr Open Championship and won bronze medal in the Presi­dent’s Asia Cup.

Shahzeb Khan, who won the bronze medal in the -54 kg cat­egory in the World Taekwondo President’s Asia Cup, said that he regretted not winning the gold medal. In the final, there was very tough competition be­tween Bektor and Lakhanyu of Kazakhstan, unfortunately, he lost the fight.