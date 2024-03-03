Medal winners of 33rd Fajr Open, WTP’s Asia Cup welcomed

LAHORE - The medal winners of the 33rd Fajr Open and World Taekwondo President’s Asia Cup were accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival at Karachi Airport.
After participating in the 33rd Fajr Open and World Taekwondo President’s Asia Cup in Tehran, Iran, Pakistani players Haroon Khan, Hamza Saeed, Mazhar Abbas, Shahzaib Khan, Arbaz Khan, Ikhteshamul Haq returned to Pakistan at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Taekwondo Federation Executive Member Zubair Macha and other officials welcomed the national team warmly.
On this occasion, Hamza Saeed, who won gold medal for Pakistan in +87kg category of Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, said that during the championship, it was a tough competition by the opponent players, especially the Iranian players gave a tough time, but thanks to head coach Yusuf Karami’s hard work and guidance in the training sessions, he succeeded in winning the medal.
“My next target for the Paris Olympics is to reach the victory stand in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to be held in China this March and the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Vietnam in May, for which I will pay more attention to my training to further hone my skills,” he added. Hamza Saeed was declared the best player of the Fajr Open Championship and won bronze medal in the President’s Asia Cup.
Shahzeb Khan, who won the bronze medal in the -54 kg category in the World Taekwondo President’s Asia Cup, said that he regretted not winning the gold medal. In the final, there was very tough competition between Bektor and Lakhanyu of Kazakhstan, unfortunately, he lost the fight.