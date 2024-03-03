Meeting reviews opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT

PESHAWAR - A special meeting was held in the Board of Investment and Trade of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (BoIT-KP) wherein President Overseas Pakistani Commu­nity in Belgium, Moazzam-ur-Rehman and the newly elected member of the Provincial Assembly and former Pro­vincial Minister of Industry Abdul Karim were briefed regarding promo­tion of domestic and foreign invest­ment in the province.

Director BoIT KP, Iqbal Sarwar briefed the participants about govern­ment priorities in attracting invest­ment in tourism, culture and industry.

Participants of the meeting were of the opinion that Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa enjoys a distinction because of its unique scenic resorts in different areas which can attract tourists from across the globe. There are so many sites in the province which if opened for in­ternational tourists will be visited by a large number of people besides at­tracting foreign investment, the meet­ing noted.

Iqbal Sarwar observed that there are countless places in the province which are still not visited by tourists and if lo­cal and international investors are en­couraged to make profitable invest­ments these sites can become the best tourist destinations.

The establishment of more new tour­ist destinations in the province will also create new hotels, restaurants, rest houses, and other facilities, and the associated job opportunities for tour guides, travel agents, and tour op­erators, Sarwar noted.

President of the Overseas Paki­stani Community in Belgium, Muaz­zam-ur-Rehman, while appreciating the holding of the meeting said the briefing is an expression of positive and effective planning and constructive thinking in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince. By making further improvements in the environment, large-scale invest­ment can be made here in various sec­tors, he added.