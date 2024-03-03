Mela Chiraghan begins in Lahore

LAHORE - The 436th annual three-day Mela Chi­raghan started at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Hussain here on Saturday. Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza inaugurated the celebrations while laying a tradi­tional chadar at the grave of the saint. Members of the religious committee, ulema, Mushaikh and a large number of devotees participated. A special dua was offered for the development , progress and stability of the country. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs459,000 for the celebrations. Lo­cal police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors. Talking to the me­dia, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari said that there was a need for guidance from the thought and philosophy of Shah Hussain. “His poetic effort should be utilized for the promotion of toler­ance and elimination of extremism. Shah Hussain’s thoughts are not only a creative expression of society of his era, but also a source of development of Sufi poetry in Punjab. His Kafis are decorated with the themes of the in­stability of the world and thoughts of the hereafter,” he added.