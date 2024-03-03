Minister calls for protecting rights of minorities

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Hu­man Rights Khalil George visited Central Police Office (CPO) here on Saturday and met IGP Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar. Security issues includ­ing protection of rights of minorities in Punjab were discussed. Pastor Imran Afzal, Shaukat Ashiq, Kaleem Younis, Ghulam Rasool and others were included in the delegation.

The caretaker minister said Pun­jab is the safest province for minori­ties. He appreciated welfare initia­tives of the Punjab Police, including establishment of Meesaq Centres for protection of rights of minorities.

The IGP said that the Punjab Po­lice were providing full security to all sacred programmes of minori­ties and religious places. More than 40,000 minority citizens had been provided services since the estab­lishment of Police Meesaq Centres, he added He said that after the Ja­ranwala invident, the Punjab Police played a leadership role in promot­ing inter-faith harmony.