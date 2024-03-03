MP/DP beat BN Polo in 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo

LAHORE - Master Paints/Diamond Paints narrowly defeated BN Polo with a score of 8-7 in the 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2024 exhilarat­ing contest that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. The prestigious event, sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank, and Faysal Bank, unfolded at the scenic Jinnah Polo Fields, which, due to unexpected rain, had its match timing adjusted.

The match, a display of high-quality polo, attracted a consid­erable turnout of families and enthusiasts, all of whom were treated to a spectacle of skill and strategy under the delight­ful weather conditions. The duo of Amirreza Behboudi and Juan Zubiaurre led the charge for Master Paints/Diamond Paints, netting three goals each, with Raja Temur Nadeem contribut­ing a crucial brace. On the op­posing side, BN Polo’s Santiago Loza showcased his prowess with four goals, and Hilario Ruiz hammered a hat-trick.

The competition was fierce from the start, but Master Paints/ Diamond Paints edged ahead with a 3-2 lead in the first chuk­ker. They widened the gap to 5-3 by halftime, courtesy of an ad­ditional two goals in the second chukker against BN Polo’s single goal. The third chukker saw an evenly matched game, with both teams netting two goals each, leaving Master Paints/Diamond Paints ahead at 7-5.

A tense fourth chukker passed without any goals, set­ting the stage for a nail-biting finish in the fifth. Master Paints/ Diamond Paints managed to ex­tend their lead to 8-5, but BN Polo fought back valiantly, scor­ing two consecutive goals to narrow the gap to 7-8. Despite their efforts, BN Polo fell short of equalizing, handing Master Paints/Diamond Paints a hard-fought victory. The match was expertly overseen by field um­pires Nico Scortichini and Mark John Holmes. The champion­ship continues today (Sunday), with DS Polo set to face FG Polo, promising another day of top-tier polo action.