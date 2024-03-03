Sunday, March 03, 2024
MQM-P calls for ‘Empowered’ Districts

March 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) Se­nior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said on Satur­day that Muttahida will sup­port Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the elec­tions of the prime minister. Talking to a private news chan­nel, he said that an agreement has been reached between the PML-N and MQM Pakistan, with MQM agreeing to sit on the government benches. He said that the agreement con­sists of three points in which both parties agreed to solve the problems of the local gov­ernment system and Karachi. According to the charter of the agreement, constitutional amendments will be a priority, and the MQM assured support to the Muslim League-N for the election of the Prime Min­ister and the Speaker, he said. He said that our demand was to make the 130 districts and cities of Pakistan the engine of development and the center of the economy. Additionally, this step will also guarantee the economic stability of Paki­stan, and it will also end politi­cal battles, he asserted.

