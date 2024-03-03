NCSW, PPAF join hands for women’s empowerment conference

ISLAMABAD - The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have joined hands to host the National Women’s Conference. This pivotal event is set to take place on March 4, 2024, at the National Library in Islamabad, which epitomizes the shared vision of both organiza­tions to empower women for a prosperous Pakistan.

Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar, will be the chief guest of the conference, and CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech will shed light on the importance of col­laboration among the public, private sector, and civil society in empowering women to con­tribute to the national economy.

The gathering will serve as a vibrant forum, which will bring together distinguished figures from government, international dignitaries, the development sec­tor, civil society organizations, youth, and academia to engage in meaningful discourse on advanc­ing women’s roles in society. In a celebration of youthful ambi­tion and creativity, students from women’s colleges in the twin cit­ies will partake in various com­petitions, while young female entrepreneurs will be celebrated for their efforts that have signifi­cantly impacted socio-economic development within their com­munities in all over Pakistan. The conference will also shed light on the national narratives ‘Paigham e Pakistan’ and ‘Dukhtaran e Pakistan’, initiatives that promote unity, peace, social cohesion, and the empowerment of women. The National Women’s Confer­ence is poised to inspire a new generation of women to pursue their ambitions fearlessly and contribute to the economic and social fabric of Pakistan.