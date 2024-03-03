Need for collaboration to address healthcare challenges stressed

KARACHI - Sharing their clinical ob­servations and experienc­es in the field of nephrolo­gy, experts at a conference underscored the need for collaboration within the medical community so that the unique health­care challenges Pakistan faced could be effectively addressed. They were speaking at the 14th Bi­ennial Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) Confer­ence, currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplanta­tion (SIUT). To be conclud­ed on March 3, the event has brought together re­nowned nephrologists from several countries, in­cluding the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Address­ing the inaugural ses­sion, SIUT director Adib Rizvi said: “Healthcare is a birthright. Everyone is entitled to it irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religious beliefs. The phi­losophy behind SIUT is: we don’t let anyone die because he or she cannot afford to live.” He also em­phasised the importance of collaboration within the medical community. “This is very much needed. This cooperation would help in effectively addressing the unique healthcare chal­lenges people face in our country,” he said.