Need for collaboration to address healthcare challenges stressed

KARACHI - Sharing their clinical observations and experiences in the field of nephrology, experts at a conference underscored the need for collaboration within the medical community so that the unique healthcare challenges Pakistan faced could be effectively addressed. They were speaking at the 14th Biennial Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) Conference, currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). To be concluded on March 3, the event has brought together renowned nephrologists from several countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Addressing the inaugural session, SIUT director Adib Rizvi said: “Healthcare is a birthright. Everyone is entitled to it irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religious beliefs. The philosophy behind SIUT is: we don’t let anyone die because he or she cannot afford to live.” He also emphasised the importance of collaboration within the medical community. “This is very much needed. This cooperation would help in effectively addressing the unique healthcare challenges people face in our country,” he said.