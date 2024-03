MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested an outlaw for allegedly raping a woman, who was already in trouble due to fractured leg, at village Gairaywahan in the limits of Khangrah police station here Saturday. According to police sources, a woman (K), with a frac­tured leg due to accident, was living at her brother’s residence. An alleged outlaw named, Athar Shah alias Ath­ari rushed to the home and allegedly raped the woman at gun point.