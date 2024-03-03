Sunday, March 03, 2024
PAC arranges Lahore painting, theatre competition

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
LAHORE  -  As part of ongoing Punjab Talent Hunt 2024, Punjab Arts Council (PAC) or­ganised ‘Lahore District Painting and Theatre Competition’ at historic open-air theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah, here on Saturday. Over 200 participants from educational institutions and civil soci­ety engaged in painting competition, where PAC Executive Director Syed Bilal Haider presented cash prizes to winners. Noor Javed secured first prize with Rs. 15,000, Faizan Sultan claimed second prize of Rs. 10,000, and Shaita Siddiqui received third prize of Rs. 5,000. Simultaneously, 26 theater groups from Lahore divi­sion are actively involved in inaugural Punjab Theater Competition, with the contest extending until Sunday.

