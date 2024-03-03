Sunday, March 03, 2024
Pak Society of Nephrology holds 14th Biennial Conference at SIUT

March 03, 2024
KARACHI  -  The 14th Biennial Pakistan Soci­ety of Nephrology (PSN) confer­ence is currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), bringing together renowned nephrologists from across the globe. The four-day event, held from February 29th to March 3rd, 2024, features esteemed delegates from the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, shar­ing their expertise with Pakistani colleagues. The PSN represents all nephrologists in Pakistan, spe­cialists dedicated to diagnosing and treating medical conditions affecting the kidneys. This confer­ence serves as a platform for in­ternational, regional, and national experts to share their knowledge and advancements in the field. Through plenary talks and sym­posia, participants gain valuable insights to enhance patient care.

Furthermore, the conference will play a vital role in promot­ing collaboration and network­ing among specialists, facilitating easy consultations and referrals. Additionally, hands-on workshops equip participants with practical skills, further strengthening their professional development.

The 14th Biennial PSN con­ference appreciated the en­dorsement of international and regional societies, with spon­sorship provided by the phar­maceutical industry. Pre-con­ference workshops were held at the Tabba Heart Institute (THI) and SIUT, setting the stage for the main event.

Professor Adib Rizvi, Director of SIUT, inaugurated the con­ference on Friday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the medical community to effectively address the unique healthcare challenges faced by the Pakistani population.

