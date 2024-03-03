Pak Society of Nephrology holds 14th Biennial Conference at SIUT

KARACHI - The 14th Biennial Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) conference is currently underway at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), bringing together renowned nephrologists from across the globe. The four-day event, held from February 29th to March 3rd, 2024, features esteemed delegates from the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia, sharing their expertise with Pakistani colleagues. The PSN represents all nephrologists in Pakistan, specialists dedicated to diagnosing and treating medical conditions affecting the kidneys. This conference serves as a platform for international, regional, and national experts to share their knowledge and advancements in the field. Through plenary talks and symposia, participants gain valuable insights to enhance patient care.
Furthermore, the conference will play a vital role in promoting collaboration and networking among specialists, facilitating easy consultations and referrals. Additionally, hands-on workshops equip participants with practical skills, further strengthening their professional development.
The 14th Biennial PSN conference appreciated the endorsement of international and regional societies, with sponsorship provided by the pharmaceutical industry. Pre-conference workshops were held at the Tabba Heart Institute (THI) and SIUT, setting the stage for the main event.
Professor Adib Rizvi, Director of SIUT, inaugurated the conference on Friday, emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the medical community to effectively address the unique healthcare challenges faced by the Pakistani population.