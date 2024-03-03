Sunday, March 03, 2024
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan on Saturday condemned India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods im­ported by a Karachi based commercial entity. 

In response to the media questions regarding In­dian seizure of commercial equipment destined for Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said, “These reports are reflective of In­dian media’s habitual misrepresentation of facts.”

She said, “This is a simple case of import of a com­mercial lathe machine by a Karachi based commer­cial entity which supplies parts to the automobile in­dustry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment clearly indicate its purely commercial use. The trans­action was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documenta­tion.” She said the relevant private entities were pur­suing the matter against this unjustified seizure. 

Compromised Learning

“Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in ar­bitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials.” “Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating in­ternational norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law,” she added.

