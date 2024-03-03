Sunday, March 03, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Every great tragedy forms a fertile soil in which a great recovery can take root and blossom. It is from the deepest sorrow that the highest joy can spring.” –James Fenimore Cooper

Past in Perspective
March 03, 2024
The Great Fire of New York in 1835 was a cat­astrophic event that engulfed much of lower Manhattan in flames. Starting in a warehouse on Pearl Street, the fire quickly spread due to strong winds and the predominantly wooden structures of the city. Efforts to contain the blaze were hampered by a lack of proper firefighting equipment and or­ganisation. Over 600 buildings were destroyed, in­cluding many businesses and homes. The fire high­lighted the need for improved fire safety measures in urban areas, leading to the establishment of pro­fessional fire departments and the implementation of stricter building codes in New York City.

