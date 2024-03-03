The Great Fire of New York in 1835 was a cat­astrophic event that engulfed much of lower Manhattan in flames. Starting in a warehouse on Pearl Street, the fire quickly spread due to strong winds and the predominantly wooden structures of the city. Efforts to contain the blaze were hampered by a lack of proper firefighting equipment and or­ganisation. Over 600 buildings were destroyed, in­cluding many businesses and homes. The fire high­lighted the need for improved fire safety measures in urban areas, leading to the establishment of pro­fessional fire departments and the implementation of stricter building codes in New York City.