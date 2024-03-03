Police arrest five for using police lights, hooters

HYDERABAD - On the directions of the Sindh Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the Hyderabad po­lice arrested 4 traders and a car owner in connec­tion with selling and using police lights, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates. The po­lice spokesman informed here on Saturday that 4 shopkeepers were arrested from the show parts market in Khokhar Mohalla area for selling and installing the police lights and sirens in private ve­hicles. He said Adnan Qureshi, Syed Rashid Shah, Chand Muhammad Khaskheli and Muhammad Ab­bass Jaffari were arrested red handed by the City police station while selling those items.

They were also booked in 2 separate FIRs under sections 170, 171, 420, 484, 465 and 34 of Paki­stan Penal Code (PPC) on the state’s complaint. According to the spokesman, the police also con­fiscated the banned items from their shops. The City police also apprehended a man, Abdul Majeed Memon, in connection with using the police lights in his private car bearing registration number BSX-859, a Suzuki Cultus.