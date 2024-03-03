Sunday, March 03, 2024
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition after exchange of fire

March 03, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Phuleli police arrested a sus­pected criminal in injured condi­tion after an exchange of fire near Khursheed Begum Girls College in Phuleli area. The police spokesman informed here Saturday that the police received information about presence of 2 suspects in that area after which the police reached the place and tried to arrest them. However, he claimed, the suspects resisted the police and tried to es­cape by opening fire on the cops. According to him, one of them was shot and injured in the return fire while his accomplice managed to escape. He identified the arrested suspect as Imran Panhwar alias Neenu who sustained a gunshot to his leg and was shifted to Liaquat University Hopsital (LUH) for sur­gery of his wound. The spokesman told that Panhwar was part of an active gang of motorbike lifters and was also allegedly involved in several recent incidents of motor­bike snatching and stealing.

