Police arrest suspects involved in Rs60m theft

ABBOTTABAD - Mirpur Police in Abbottabad apprehended unidentified suspects linked to theft cases amounting to more than 60 million rupees across three separate incidents.
The stolen items have been successfully recovered, marking a major stride in law enforcement efforts. Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Circle Mirpur Saraj Khan and SHO Asim Bukhari disclosed this during a press conference. They further revealed that the suspects planned thefts of valuable assets, amounting to millions of rupees, from the residence of Malik Tanveer in Bilqiaz Town Abbottabad back in January. Following the registration of the cases, a collaborative investigative team, led by DSP Saraj Khan, pursued the leads, resulting in the arrest of the unidentified perpetrators.
During the investigation, one suspect, identified as Noshir son of Mumtaz and a resident of Battagram, was apprehended. Subsequently, another suspect, Osman son of Rasool resident of Mirpur, was also brought into custody. Police also seized a significant number of stolen goods from the possession of the suspects, including 14 valuable watches, two rings, two high-value pens, a laptop, and a bag containing items worth millions of rupees, among other items.