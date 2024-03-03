Police nab 11 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 11 outlaws including two professional beg­gars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Satur­day. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (IC­CPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has in­tensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Imran and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. The Industrial Area police team ar­rested an accused namely Ra­sheed and recovered 60 liters of liquor from his possession. Likewise, the Shams Colony po­lice team arrested an accused namely Ahmed Sattar and re­covered 530 gram hashish from his possession. The Khanna po­lice team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Bilal and Sajjad Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their pos­session. Similarly, the Humak police team arrested an accused Fazal Ghafoor and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Dawood and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession. The Bani Gala police team ar­rested an accused namely Shara­fat and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cas­es have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.