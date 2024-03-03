Sunday, March 03, 2024
Police nab three thieves, recover cash, three stolen motorcycles

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -  Khanewal police claimed to have arrested three members of a thief gang and recovered three motorcycles and cash of Rs100,000 from their pos­session here Saturday. Ac­cording to police sources, working on tip-off, the 12-Mail Police Station’s team successfully arrested three thieves named Muhammad Riaz son of Ameer, resident of Qatalpur, Mujahid son of Zahoor, resident of Ghuman Marri, and Mudassar son of Talib, resident of Ghu­man Marri. The police also seized three stolen motor­cycles and cash Rs 100,000 from their possession.

