Police open kutchery

SIALKOT - SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas held an open kutchery at Cantt police station. He listened to problems of citizens and issued orders to officers concerned for their immediate solution. SP Inves­tigation Ghulam Abbas said that, according to the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, open courts will continue throughout the district to ensure that justice is delivered to citizens in a dignified manner at their doorsteps. He said that complaints of the common man would be ad­dressed as a top priority and relief would be pro­vided to complainants at the police station level.

AWARENESS WALK AGAINST KITE FLYING

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, DSP and SHOs across the district organized an awareness walk against kite flying. The purpose of the walk was to keep children away from this deadly sport and in­form parents about its dangers. A large number of civil society members, journalist community, stu­dents and teachers of various schools and colleges participated in the walk.