PPP names candidates for two Senate vacancies of Sindh

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Saiful­lah Dharejo from Ghotki and Jacobabad’s Aslam Abro as its candidates for two vacant seats of Senate from Sindh.

The party has announced nominations on two seats va­cated after Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar elected as the members of Sindh Assem­bly. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Senate by-election on six vacant general seats.

As per the schedule, the elec­tions will be held on March 14. The nomination papers for the vacant Senate seats can be sub­mitted until March 3 (tomor­row). The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated to take place by March 5, resulting in the final list of eligible candi­dates who will be contesting for the Senate seats. The polling for the by-election will take place on March 14, from 9 am to 4 pm.