Preparations finalised to distribute Sports Endowment Fund

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department has finalized preparations for distribution of Sports Endowment Fund among the top performing players of Rising Punjab Games and U-16 Talent Hunt Programme. In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Principal ISSP Chand Perveen and others attended the meeting while all DSOs participated in the meeting through video link. Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said that the list of top performing players of Rising Punjab Games and U-16 Talent Hunt Programme has been finalised and the process of awarding stipends will begin in the coming days. “The best players will be rewarded with stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 per month in three categories A, B and C”.