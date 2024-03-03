Preparations finalised to distribute Sports Endowment Fund

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department has finalized preparations for distribution of Sports Endow­ment Fund among the top performing players of Rising Punjab Games and U-16 Tal­ent Hunt Programme. In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium. Director Sports Yas­meen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Principal ISSP Chand Perveen and others attended the meet­ing while all DSOs partici­pated in the meeting through video link. Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said that the list of top perform­ing players of Rising Punjab Games and U-16 Talent Hunt Programme has been final­ised and the process of award­ing stipends will begin in the coming days. “The best play­ers will be rewarded with sti­pends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 per month in three categories A, B and C”.