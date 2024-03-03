Proceeding adjourned till March 18th in Fawad Ch Fraud case

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister and PTI de­fected member Fawad Chaudhry ap­peared at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad in the court of Judge Dr Sohail Thaiem on Saturday in hearing of Fraud Case registered against him at P.S. Abpara, Islamabad on August 22nd, 2023. Fawad Chaudhry argued before the judge that this is a frivolous case and I don’t even know the com­plainant. I’ve never met him and he hasn’t been appeared in court either since the FIR has been registered.

While talking to media informally Fawad Chaudhry said, nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai for Presi­dency by Imran Khan is a brilliant de­cision and now we’ll have to see how Nawaz Shareef will oppose it. He fur­ther added that Benazir Bhutto did the legislation on Form 45 and now Imran Khan has given awareness to public of Form 45. Election Commis­sion of Pakistan is afraid to upload Form 45’s on it’s website because they know new pandora box will open if they’re made public. He also said that cost of Pindi Dadan Khan - Lillah dual carriage way has doubled since the bogus case of NAB.

Advocate Qaiser Imam, lawyer of Fawad Chaudhry filed an applica­tion for not bringing him in the court in handcuffs. He argued before the court that the concept of bringing a prisoner in handcuffs is not present in Pakistan Penal Code or CrPC. He also mentioned judgment of Justice Athar Minallah where he has said that parading an accused in handcuffs is against dignity of a man. After listen­ing the arguments judgment has been reserved on the application.