PU awards ten PhDs

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars. Ma Zheng D/o Ma Xiaosen was awarded a PhDin the subject of History, Shahid Iqbal S/o Mu­hammad Iqbal in the subject of Geomatics, Munazza Fatima D/o Rana Muhammad Akram Khan Kanju in the subject of Geogra­phy, Maha Shabbir D/o Ghulam Shabbir in the subject of Statis­tics, Feroza Batool D/o Ghulam Qamber Naqvi in the subject of Gender Studies, Javeria Nazeer D/o Nazeer Ahmad in the sub­ject of Communication Studies, Sahar Fatima D/o Dr Muham­mad Moazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Rubab Khurshid D/o Muhammad Khurshid Khan in the subject of Botany, Tayaba Anjum D/o Muhammad Yaqoob in the subject of Computer Sci­ence and Nadeeem Ahmad S/o Abdul Karim in the subject of Special Education.