Sunday, March 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PU awards ten PhDs

STAFF REPORT
March 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to scholars. Ma Zheng D/o Ma Xiaosen was awarded a PhDin the subject of History, Shahid Iqbal S/o Mu­hammad Iqbal in the subject of Geomatics, Munazza Fatima D/o Rana Muhammad Akram Khan Kanju in the subject of Geogra­phy, Maha Shabbir D/o Ghulam Shabbir in the subject of Statis­tics, Feroza Batool D/o Ghulam Qamber Naqvi in the subject of Gender Studies, Javeria Nazeer D/o Nazeer Ahmad in the sub­ject of Communication Studies, Sahar Fatima D/o Dr Muham­mad Moazzam in the subject of Chemistry, Rubab Khurshid D/o Muhammad Khurshid Khan in the subject of Botany, Tayaba Anjum D/o Muhammad Yaqoob in the subject of Computer Sci­ence and Nadeeem Ahmad S/o Abdul Karim in the subject of Special Education.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1709446342.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024