Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz was focusing on each and every problem whether it was about ensuring cleanliness, eradicating violence against women or any other issue.

Addressing a press confer­ence at PML-N Secretariat here, she said the passion to deliver could be seen clearly in working of every department and entire machinery of Punjab. She said the Punjab CM was showing zero tolerance towards incidents re­lated to kite string accidents, acid throwing, violence against do­mestic workers, adding that ac­cused involved in recent incidents taking place in Ichhra, Kasur and Sargodha had been arrested.

The PML-N leader said that Maryam Nawaz had given ap­proval for setting up an author­ity, which would keep a check so that hoarding of essential items could be stopped. She said that under ‘Ramazan Ni­gehban Package’, packets of essential items would be deliv­ered at doorsteps of almost 30 million deserving people. She said in addition to this, Rama­zan hampers, ‘Sasta Ramazan bazaars’ would also be set up.

Azma Bukhari said that Sasta bazaars would be set up in all districts of Punjab and essen­tial items would be available on subsidised rates there. She said that removal of solid waste was being ensured effectively in all districts of Punjab, adding that Maryam Nawaz was seeking re­ports in this regard on daily ba­sis. She said ‘Clean Punjab’ was part of Punjab chief minister’s vision and she believed in prac­tical measures instead of raising hollow slogans.

Azma Bukhari said that neg­ligence with regard to working of any department would not be tolerated at all. She said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz would in­augurate an application ‘Never Again’ on March 8, and added that this initiative was one step towards eliminating violence against women. Anti-violence and harassment desks would be set up at police stations where­as anti-violence and harassment cells in all districts would also be reactivated, she added.