Sunday, March 03, 2024
Quetta records coldest night of current winter season

12:46 PM | March 03, 2024
Quetta, Balochistan’s capital, experienced its coldest night of the ongoing winter season, recording a temperature drop to -5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), water in pipelines and roads started to freeze as a cold breeze was blowing across Quetta. The majority of Balochistan province’s areas were under the grip of a coldwave.

Meanwhile, the sky is now clear in Quetta and adjoining areas after heavy rainfall.

The weather on Saturday remained rainy with thunderstorms, and heavy snowfall across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northern Punjab, and Balochistan.

Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan braced for heavy rains and snow.

Authorities advised citizens to remain indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay tuned to weather updates from reliable sources.

Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the adverse weather conditions.

