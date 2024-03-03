Rashid Malik lifts ITF Masters title in Dubai

LAHORE - Pakistan’s seasoned senior player Rashid Malik clinched the ITF Masters Tennis Tourna­ment MT200 title at the Topspin Sports Centre in Dubai.

Malik’s journey to the champi­onship was marked by a series of impressive victories, culmi­nating in a commanding title tri­umph against the tournament’s second seed, Andrzej Jermakow of Poland. The final match saw Malik overpowering Jermakow with a striking score of 6-1, 6-0, showcasing his superior skill and strategy on the court.

Reflecting on his victory, Ma­lik said: “Winning the ITF Mas­ters title here in Dubai is an in­credibly proud moment for me and for Pakistan. I have always played with the aim of bringing glory to my country, and today’s win is another step towards that goal.” Malik’s triumph in Dubai adds yet another accolade to his already illustrious career, which has been dedicated to elevating the profile of tennis in Pakistan and achieving international rec­ognition for the nation.

Looking ahead, Malik is setting his sights on even greater heights as he aims to compete in and win the World Championship title in Mexico. “This victory is like achieving another milestone to­wards my ultimate goal that is to win the World Championship title and bring that honor to Pak­istan. I believe in my abilities and in the support of my countrymen to achieve this dream,” said Ma­lik, who is now eager to win the World Championship in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Kashif Saeed and Faisal Anwar clinched the 45+ doubles crown at the ITF Masters in Dubai. The Pakistani duo’s path to glory saw them facing off against top-tier teams from the Netherlands, Iran and India. Each match against their international counterparts showcased their resilience and determination, culminating in a well-deserved championship win. For Pakistani duo, this is their first title victory abroad.