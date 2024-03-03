Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded

LAHORE - On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024, the All Pakistan Women Association strongly advocated for registration of its members’ Home-Based Workers Union and emphasised their right to social security. A collaborative endeavor, led by the All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), in conjunction with the Labor Department, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), UN Women, and various partner organizations, sought to bring about a transformative change in women’s empowerment within the workforce on this International Women’s Day, held at APWA Headquarters on March 2, as highlighted by Syeda Kulsoom Hai, the Director-General of Labour. Within the framework of this strategic partnership, APWA and PWF are addressing the diverse challenges faced by women workers. One noteworthy achievement of this collaboration is the presentation of documents for home-based workers by the APWA Home-Based Workers Members Union, led by President Rabia Dilshad.