Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded

LAHORE - On the occasion of Internation­al Women’s Day 2024, the All Pakistan Women Association strongly advocated for regis­tration of its members’ Home-Based Workers Union and em­phasised their right to social security. A collaborative en­deavor, led by the All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), in conjunction with the Labor Department, Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF), UN Women, and various partner organiza­tions, sought to bring about a transformative change in wom­en’s empowerment within the workforce on this International Women’s Day, held at APWA Headquarters on March 2, as highlighted by Syeda Kulsoom Hai, the Director-General of Labour. Within the framework of this strategic partnership, APWA and PWF are addressing the diverse challenges faced by women workers. One notewor­thy achievement of this collabo­ration is the presentation of doc­uments for home-based workers by the APWA Home-Based Work­ers Members Union, led by Presi­dent Rabia Dilshad.