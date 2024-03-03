Rights outfits form joint action committee to fight rising exterimism

HYDERABAD - A joint meeting of various rights organisations held under the aegis of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) at local press club, formed joint action committee (JAC) against rising extremism and fundamentalism in society. HRCP’s adviser Imdad Chandio said that a strong platform was needed for protecting fundamental human rights. This was the only way to achieve basic human rights, he said. Suleman G. Abro, an NGO representative, said that all civil society representatives needed to be part of a joint platform for promoting enlightenment and building a just society. This joint action committee being formed would be made a powerful forum, he said. Women Action Forum (WAF) activist Dr Arfana Mallah said that freedom of expression and human rights had been intentionally snatched in this society. Women’s and oppressed peoples’ voices were stifled and they felt suffocated in society, she said, adding that all organisations and progressive forces must be part of a joint platform. WAF activist Amar Sindhu pointed out that incidents like Jan Mohammad Mahar and Fatima Furiro murders proved that journalists and women were not safe in this society. She called for a unified struggle by Hyderabad’s civil society across Sindh. Prof Abdul Majeed Chandio said that extremism had increased in society and tyranny should be collectively resisted.