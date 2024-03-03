Russia corruption secret link expose: Njord Partners executive deletes Pro-Russia account

A senior executive of the private equity firm, Njord Partners, has deactivated his X (formerly known as Twitter) account after an investigation found that his firm has been awarded Russian state contracts from agencies controlled by sanctioned individuals, including an ally of Vladimir Putin. The investigation by the Telegraph newspaper established that Arvid Trolle, who is partner and co-founder of Njord Partners LLP, used his X account full time to run anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian propaganda on the social media profile, (@arvidherluf). Essentially, the propaganda that Arvid Trolle ran backed the Russian narrative. Since the investigation came out, earlier this week, and was published worldwide, Arvid Trolle has taken off his social media account to make it inaccessible.
The investigation found that Arvid Trolle - the co-owner of RETN’s primary institutional investor, Njord Partners was posting content on his X profile attacking Ukraine and President Zelensky using his account. Trolle’s partner at Njord Partners, Jakob Kjellberg, is currently the Chairman of RETN.
RETN Capital, which provides services across Europe, claims to have limited its exposure to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and complied with sanctions, but instead its revenue from the country has rocketed since the war began, partly driven by contracts from sanctioned state entities, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. One of Arvid Trolle X repost stated: “Ukraine has always been a very dodgy place, run by friends of the globalists like Hunter Bider where incredibly shifty goes on”. Arvid Trolle also reposted: “Why is no one stating the obvious? Zelensky has regime-ending dirt on Biden and other Western leaders who have used Ukraine as their corruption playground for decades.”
Arvid Trolle, a former Oaktree Capital executive who donated £20,000 to Conservative MP Priti Patel when she was UK Home Secretary, also posted conspiracy theories on his X account, the Telegraph reported.
The profile (@arvidherluf)is no more available and a source at X confirmed the account was deactivated after RETN’s Russia secret links were exposed and Arvid Trolle’s campaign in support of the Russian regime and against the Ukraine were revealed. Russia has launched a brutal war on Ukraine for over two years, killing thousands of innocent locals.
RETN’s wholly owned Russian subsidiary received contracts from state entities which have been sanctioned since the war in Ukraine, according to Interfax-Spark, a database of official contracts.
In December 2022, RETN’s Russian arm won a contract with the Kurchatov Institute, a Russian state-controlled aviation research agency which is sanctioned by the UK and US. Its general director Mikhail Kovalchuk and his brother Yury, a close ally of President Putin, are subject to sanctions by the UK, Canada and Ukraine.
Two months later RETN was awarded a contract with the Russian State Enterprise Fuel and Energy Complex of St Petersburg – known as GUP TEK. Both GUP TEK and its general director, Ivan Boltenkov, are sanctioned by Ukraine. RETN’s ties with the Russian state and sanctioned agencies are also apparent in the company’s 2022 financial statements, the newspaper reported. One of the main customers of RETN’s Russian subsidiary is PJSC Rostelecom, which is partially state-owned.