Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challenges

QUETTA - Balochistan newly elected Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that the lack of good governance, ter­rorism and climate change were the major challenges of the province.

Speaking on the floor of provincial assembly on Saturday, he emphasized for the promotion of the politics of reconciliation as Pakistan People’s Party be­lieves in the policy of rec­onciliation. He termed his unopposed election as chief minister as good tradition and said that all the people sitting here deserve trib­ute. He appealed to the dis­gruntled people to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country.

The chief minister em­phasized the need of talks with opposition parties for development of the prov­ince and formation of sus­tainable solution of other issues.

He said that positive criti­cism would be welcomed and urged to avoid destruc­tive politics in the broader interest of the country.

He said a road map would be shared for the sustain­able development and re­solving common challenges of the province.

He said the PPP would work for the welfare of the public and resolve the chal­lenges faced by Balochistan government. Sarfraz said the solution of the Balo­chistan’s problem is pos­sible through dialogues.

The newly elected chief minister thanked the mem­bers of the assembly and said that he will take all the political parties on board.

Sardar Sarfraz Bugti said that only Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the guar­antor to drag the country out of the prevailing prob­lems and crises.

“Balochistan was facing multifaceted challenges. It was the PPP that gave the constitution to Pakistan the party will serve Pakistan in the future as well.”

He said emergency has been imposed in the educa­tion sector, after the 18th amendment, all responsibil­ity falls on us and we will make collective efforts to fix the governance system.