Security forces kill three terrorists in Karak

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Saturday killed three ter­rorists amid an intense exchange of fire while four of them got injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Karak district.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire ex­change took place between the Army troops and the terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist ac­tivities against law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians, it said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Lo­cals of the area appreciated the operation and ex­pressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.