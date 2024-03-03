Senate to take up resolution seeking ban on social media sites on Monday

ISLAMABAD - The Senate will take up a resolution, in its Monday’s session, which seeks a blanket ban on major social media platforms in the country to “save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects.”
The resolution that has been made part of the house agenda for its March 4 sitting, recommends to the government to put a ban on Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Youtube.
The development invited widespread criticism from journalists and digital rights activists who say that the move is aimed at further curbing the freedom of expression in Pakistan. The house will discuss the resolution at a time when the country is already facing disruption to the services of X following allegations of rigging in February 8 polls. The resolution will be moved by PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, who was expelled by the party last month for remaining silent in a Senate session that passed a controversial resolution seeking to delay February 8 polls due to security concerns. However, the Senate secretariat’s record shows that Tangi is still a senator of PPP. The resolution claims that social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country. It adds that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against “our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion.” It notes that the use of such platforms to run negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan is against the interests of the country. “Such platforms are being used by vested interests for spreading fake news about various issues and try to create and promote fake leadership in the country to hoodwink the young generation,” the resolution reads.